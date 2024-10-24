GloRilla Turns Heads With Baby Bump Pics Days After Discussing Becoming A Mom

In addition to her music and signature Memphis accent, GloRilla is known for her sense of humor, putting it on display with a few pics of her rocking a faux baby bump. The snaps come days after her sit-down with Charlamagne Tha God, where they discussed — among other things — Glo’s thoughts on parenthood.

The snaps uploaded by the VIBE cover star to her Instagram page Wednesday (Oct. 23) feature the southern spitter rocking a cream-colored bodysuit, with her right hand caressing a protruding baby bump as she snaps the selfie with her left. With Glo making several press appearances following the release of her debut studio album, Glorious , fans are aware that the star isn’t, in fact, with child. Still, that didn’t stop them, as well as Glo’s musical peers, from commenting on the pictures and Glo’s silly nature.

“Gloria, gone on,” joked Latto, with Muni Long commenting, “You play!” alongside a laughter emoji. “Halloween costume, seeing this on Amazon,” added Funny Marco , as Fabolous highlighted her “pregnancy Glo.” Check out the post below.

During her chat with the Breakfast Club host, Glo revealed that, while she would love to be a mother one day, she isn’t fond of the idea of pregnancy itself.

“I do want to have kids, but not my own kids. I want to do a surrogate,” the “FNF” spitter revealed. “I want somebody else to have my baby. I want them to have my DNA, but I don’t want to have it.”

She went on to elaborate, “I just don’t want to actually have a baby… All my friends have kids, and they’re restricted a lot when they’re pregnant. I’m like, ‘Nah, I don’t want to go through that,” adding that even nine months is just “too long” to be out of commission. Check out the conversation below.

