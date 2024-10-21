Tyler Perry Makes It Rain On Twerking Dancer At Usher Concert

Tyler Perry was out celebrating life at a recent Usher concert, throwing dollar bills—well, kind of.

On Sunday (Oct. 20), Perry was captured in a video by a talent manager named Anisa, who shared the clip on her Instagram account. The video begins with a dancer twerking on stage as the DJ gets the crowd hype. Perry then b-lines it straight to the dancer, with a handful of Usher Bucks ready to go.

The director then gently places the artificial currency near and around the dancer’s person before finally tapping her on the shoulder to reveal his identity. Laughter takes over the unnamed woman before Perry is seen mouthing the words, “I’m out,” and attempts to disappear into the audience. However, Usher then makes his way into the frame with a hilariously sinister look on his face—so you already know he was about to start some shenanigans. As Perry attempts to flee, Usher is seen saying, “Uh uh, come back, come back,” with a wide grin, before reaching out to give the film creator even more Usher Bucks for the evening.

Since Raymond has embarked on his Past Present Future Tour, the singer’s concerts have been hotspots for star attractions and viral moments . Most recently, he stopped the show to give Free from 106 & Park some love when she popped out for the Boston stop.

In August, a video went viral from the night showing the DJ cueing up the track for Usher’s “Throwback.” As Raymond surveyed the crowd, the Confessions musician peeped his longtime friend front row and center. “Is that Free I see in the VIP?” he said after gesturing to his DJ to stop the music. TD Garden roared in admiration for Free after the Grammy award-winning artist put the VJ on camera for her city to see.

Free took to social media to celebrate her evening, posting on IG, “About last night. Usher gave the kid so much love in the hometown! Fur and the GRILLS! Beantown I LOVE you back infinity. Thank YOU, and Goodnight.”

