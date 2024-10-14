Open in App
    Christian Combs Turns Up With Girlfriend At Party After Attending Dad Diddy’s Court Hearing

    By Jessica Bennett,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27YAfn_0w6CWxir00

    Christian Combs took a little break from family troubles after seeing his father, Sean “Diddy” Combs, in court last week, partying with his current girlfriend, Raven Tracy , two days after Puff’s hearing on charges of sex trafficking and more.

    Bow Wow Faces Backlash For Saying He Misses Diddy's Parties Following His Arrest

    A video shared online by LiveBitez found the young artist celebrating his lady, as Tracy appeared on Essence’s “Feed To Funds” panel on Saturday (Oct. 12). Mya and Jay-Z’s classic “Best of Me, Part 2″ can be heard in the background as the 26-year-old “Love You Better” rapper pours a shot into Tracy’s mouth. The couple then shared a smooch and hit the dance floor with friends. Check out the clip below.

    The night out came two days after dad Diddy’s Thursday (Oct. 10) court appearance, where Judge Arun Subramanian set a trial date of May 5, 2025  for Combs’ upcoming federal sex crimes case. In addition to Christian, brother Justin, sister Chance, and grandmother Janice Combs also attended to show support to the fallen mogul. She and Puff’s twin daughters, Jessie and D’Lila, also visited the Bad Boy founder and party king in jail ahead of the hearing.

    “It is heartbreaking to see my son judged not for the truth, but for a narrative created out of lies,” Mrs. Combs said in a statement defending her son . “To bear witness what seems like a public lynching of my son before he’s had the opportunity to prove his innocence is a pain too unbearable to put into words.

    Arsenio Hall Says Donald Trump Defended Diddy As A "Good Guy" To Aubrey O'Day

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wm1Uc_0w6CWxir00
    NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 10: The Combs family departs from the Southern District of New York Federal Court after a pre-trial hearing for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs on October 10, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

    “My son may not have been entirely truthful about certain things, such as denying he has ever gotten violent with an ex-girlfriend when the hotel’s surveillance showed otherwise, ” she continued. “Sometimes, the truth and a lie become so closely intertwined that it becomes terrifying to admit one part of the story, especially when that truth is outside the norm or is too complicated to be believed.”

    “It is important to recognize that none of us, regardless of our status, are immune to fear or mistakes,” she added. “Not being entirely straightforward about one issue does not mean my son is guilty of the repulsive allegations and the grave charges leveled against him.”

    Kanye West Accused Of Sexually Assaulting, Drugging Former Assistant

    Comments / 43
    Add a Comment
    Zoo Yee Ping
    22h ago
    He needs to find a real Job..
    Tlomlogch1224
    1d ago
    Their idiots just like the grandma and daddy
    View all comments
