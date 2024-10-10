Open in App
    Diddy Fights Back, Accuses Federal Government Of Leaking Evidence To Ruin Reputation And Stifle Defense

    By Armon Sadler,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PyANw_0w1izjvT00

    Diddy may be down in the public eye, but he, his family , and his legal team are doing their best to ensure that he isn’t out. The 54-year-old multi-hyphenate has accused the federal government of leaking damning evidence to ruin his reputation and complicate his ability to defend himself in court.

    Lord Jamar Says Biggie Has The Most Sexually Questionable Lyrics Of All Time

    This Wednesday (Oct. 9), the Bad Boy founder’s legal team claimed that the feds released footage of him assaulting Cassie in 2016 to CNN . This footage surfaced this past May and led to Puff publicly apologizing on Instagram , saying that he was “f**ked up.” They believe the footage was obtained when the Department of Homeland Security raided the “I Need A Girl” artist’s homes in March, and had further accusations about the raids.

    Diddy’s legal team described the raids as “particularly brutal and public” and cited the fact that his sons Justin and Christian were placed into handcuffs. His attorneys also believe that the federal government divulged false and biased statements to media outlets. They are seeking an evidentiary hearing over the alleged wrongful acts and hoping that, on top of the government not leaking any more information, they can suppress the 2016 assault video when it is time for trial or even get the entire case thrown out.

    Diddy and Cassie’s tumultuous relationship has been the catalyst for what has happened over this last almost year. His ex-girlfriend filed a lawsuit against him for sexual assault, rape, and trafficking in November 2023 and they quickly settled outside of court for an undisclosed amount. This led to several other women and male producer Lil Rod coming forward with similar accusations.

    JAY-Z, Beyoncé's Lawyer Blasts Piers Morgan For Causing "Harm" Following Jaguar Wright Interview

    Initially, the former Making The Band star denied the allegations and asserted that he would fight for his name. However, dominoes continued to fall in the form of Homeland Security raiding his homes and the footage of him assaulting Cassie coming out. This case reached an apex in the middle of September 2024 when he was arrested for racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking.

    The former REVOLT chairman has been denied bail twice and recently had 120 more accusers come forward by way of Houston-based attorney Tony Buzbee , who previously represented women who accused Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson of sexual assault. Buzbee created a hotline for victims of Diddy’s sex crimes to contact him, and reported that over 12,000 calls came in within 24 hours.

    Woman Claims Jodeci's DeVanté Swing Witnessed Diddy And Aaron Hall Rape

    Van
    1h ago
    FINALLY something you can't bribe, threaten, pay off, strongarm, burn a car, control, drug, pay for a murder, squirt with baby oil, rape FINALLY something bigger than P DIDDY!!!!
    Katherine Craig
    2h ago
    You hanging out with trump too long!
