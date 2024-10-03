Open in App
    Russell Simmons Ordered To Pay $3 Million To Sexual Assault Accusers

    By Preezy Brown,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Cw4aR_0vt1bPSz00

    Russell Simmons has been ordered to fork over $3 million in payouts after failing to comply with lawsuit settlements he struck with three of his sexual assault accusers .

    Diddy Refuses To Enter Plea Bargain, His Attorney Says

    According to court documents obtained by Variety , the confessions of judgment were filed against the mogul on the alleged victims’ behalf on Wednesday (Oct. 2) in New York County Supreme Court.

    Simmons previously agreed to the confessions of judgement as part of his individual settlements with Sil Lai Abrams, Sherri Abernathy and Wendy Carolina Franco, all of whom have alleged they were victimized by the Def Jam Records cofounder.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1R2uZt_0vt1bPSz00
    Russell Simmons speaks onstage at the Environmental Media Association’s 27th Annual EMA Awards at Barkar Hangar on September 23, 2017 in Santa Monica, California.

    A confession of judgement filing is meant to expedite the process of a plaintiff collecting money owed in lieu of a default on the settlement.

    Simmons entered confidential settlement agreements with Abrams, Abernathy, and Franco in November 2023, in which he agreed to pay $1,265,000 each to Abrams and Abernathy, and $515,000 to Franco.

    Diddy Set To Testify In Court For His Criminal Case, Lawyer Says

    The plaintiffs were due to receive their settlements by Tuesday (Oct. 1), but have yet to be paid.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gB1Rl_0vt1bPSz00
    Producer Russell Simmons visits the Build Series to discuss the movie “Romeo Is Bleeding” at Build Studio on July 17, 2017 in New York City.

    While the extent of Simmons’ sexual misconduct towards Abernathy and Franco were not detailed in the settlement, Abrams previously accused Simmons of raping her during an encounter in 1994, one of several allegations of sexual assault against the Queens, New York native.

    Simmons, who currently resides in Bali , maintains his innocence against all allegations and admitted no wrongdoing as part of his settlements.

    Touré Believes Diddy's "Haze Of Drug Abuse" Led To Extreme Behavior

