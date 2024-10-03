Nicki Minaj Goes Ballistic On Critic Questioning Photo Taken On Her Son’s Birthday

It was a surprise to many to learn just how many characters you can now write on X, after Nicki Minaj showcased just that.

Megan Thee Stallion's Ex-Bestie Kelsey Harris Models For Nicki Minaj's LØCI Sneaker

Minaj showered her son with many loving words in a series of photos for his fourth birthday on Tuesday (Oct. 1), but she found herself in a rage soon after. The global star posted one photo of her son and her husband Kenneth Petty playing in their backyard, where she praised her marriage in the video. The post led one critic to leave a snarky comment.

“Only you could make your child birthday about a man,” the critic wrote which sent Minaj on a explosive rant, criticizing the fan to the umpth degree.

With bullet points of reasons why the critic should have never said anything about her marriage, Minaj began: “Dear weak loser, tweeting about someone else’s bday b/c you have nothing to rejoice about in your own sad existence. & clearly don’t feel loved & definitely not paid attention to due to your ugliness…”

She also made sure to plug her Pink Friday 2 Tour’s St. Louis show.

From there, Minaj went on: “1. There are 24 hours in one’s bday. So you have no idea what anyone’s bday was like via a photo on social media. That’s why yall was saying couple goals about a lot of those Instagram relationships and ended up looking dumb. Well yall BEEN looking dumb chi. The mirror told yall that way before I could’ve. ENTEEWAYS…. -A photo takes one second to take & another second to post. That leaves over 23 hours.”

Videos By Kendrick Lamar, J. Cole, And More Pulled From YouTube Amid SESAC Dispute

She continued: “So again… making someone’s bday about something that took one second? If Johnny had 5 F**KING APPLES B**CH. LMFAOOOO #GagCityStLOUIS TONIGHT!!!!!!! Somebody call NELLY!!!!!! 2. Nothing in the tweet has to do with ANYONE’S bday. So ummmmm how’d you know? Oh right. OBSESSED WITH ONIKA!!!!! DING DING DING. Obsessed, ugly AND a VERY low IQ. They always check the same boxes. chasing a lil coin from Elon chi woo wee!!!”

Before listing all of her accomplishments (as she always does), Minaj ended the critic with: “Yall go look @ this person’s page to see their miserable existence. There’s no way you’re tweeting this much about someone you don’t like. like no way. Mad b/c YOU believed lies that were debunked. Bwahahaaaaaaaaaaaaaa. STAY MAD UGZ!!!! I’m sure you will die miserable & mad just the way you are now. I can tell the future.”

The Queens, NY, star made sure to clarify that her husband and son’s father should be addressed as such, and not “a man.”

Give the entire post a read below.

Nicki Minaj Denies Throwing Shots At Beyoncé After Airing Out JAY-Z

X/nickiminaj

X/nickiminaj

X/nickiminaj