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🏥 Vestavia Hills healthcare jobs with multiple openings
Healthcare hiring is steady in Vestavia Hills right now, with options from clinics to gyms to vet hospitals. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people (or pets) feel their best.
Part-time Dermatology Medical Assistant
- Employer: Private dermatology & aesthetic practice
- Location: Vestavia Hills, AL
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $19–$21/hour
Work in an elite, private dermatology clinic helping with procedures, phlebotomy for PRP therapies, and real-time charting in the EHR. Great fit if you have phlebotomy certification (CPT) and want hands-on clinical experience in a luxury setting.
Personal Trainer
- Employer: Life Time Inc.
- Location: Vestavia Hills, AL
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: Not listed
Support members in reaching their fitness goals through 1:1 training, fitness consultations, and floor coaching. You’ll need personal training, CPR, and AED certifications, plus at least 1 year of training experience.
Veterinary Kennel & Reception Assistant
- Employer: Pet Wellness Animal Hospital
- Location: Vestavia Hills, AL
- Type: Full-time, in person
- Pay: $14–$15/hour (35–40 hours/week)
- Benefits: 401(k), health & dental insurance, PTO, employee discount, uniform allowance
Split your time between caring for boarding and hospital patients and greeting clients at the front desk. Good for animal lovers who want a mix of hands-on pet care and customer service in a busy, team-focused clinic.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local employers update openings often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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