Healthcare hiring is steady in Vestavia Hills right now, with options from clinics to gyms to vet hospitals. Here are a few solid roles if you like helping people (or pets) feel their best.

Employer: Private dermatology & aesthetic practice

Private dermatology & aesthetic practice Location: Vestavia Hills, AL

Vestavia Hills, AL Type: Part-time, in person

Part-time, in person Pay: $19–$21/hour

Work in an elite, private dermatology clinic helping with procedures, phlebotomy for PRP therapies, and real-time charting in the EHR. Great fit if you have phlebotomy certification (CPT) and want hands-on clinical experience in a luxury setting.

Employer: Life Time Inc.

Location: Vestavia Hills, AL

Vestavia Hills, AL Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: Not listed

Support members in reaching their fitness goals through 1:1 training, fitness consultations, and floor coaching. You’ll need personal training, CPR, and AED certifications, plus at least 1 year of training experience.

Employer: Pet Wellness Animal Hospital

Location: Vestavia Hills, AL

Vestavia Hills, AL Type: Full-time, in person

Full-time, in person Pay: $14–$15/hour (35–40 hours/week)

(35–40 hours/week) Benefits: 401(k), health & dental insurance, PTO, employee discount, uniform allowance

Split your time between caring for boarding and hospital patients and greeting clients at the front desk. Good for animal lovers who want a mix of hands-on pet care and customer service in a busy, team-focused clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—local employers update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.