🛒 Vestavia Hills Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Vestavia Hills has some solid front-line roles right now, from busy restaurants to name-brand retail and insurance offices. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these are worth a look.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc.

Buffalo Wild Wings - Fralich, Inc. Location: Vestavia Hills, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced restaurant role where you’ll handle guest payments and be part of the game-day energy. Good fit if you enjoy the Food & Beverage scene and want to grow your skills in a busy, team-focused spot.

Employer: State Farm (Kurt Adams - State Farm Agent)

(Kurt Adams - State Farm Agent) Location: Vestavia, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Benefits: License reimbursement, life insurance, paid time off, training & development, bonus based on performance, flexible schedule, opportunity for advancement

Office-based customer service and sales role helping clients with policies, claims, and account changes. Great if you’re organized, like building relationships, and want a clear path to grow in insurance.

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Vestavia Hills, AL (The Summit)

(The Summit) Type: Full-time, seasonal

Salary: $12.00–$14.75/hour

Perks: 40% associate discount, free product, free mental health EAP, flexible schedule, competitive pay

Early-morning seasonal role focused on sales, stocking, and cash wrap in a well-known fashion brand. Ideal if you want a short-term job with a store discount and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 40 lbs.

If something here fits your vibe, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.