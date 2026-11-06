🏥 Vestavia Hills healthcare hiring: several flexible roles open

Healthcare is staying busy around Vestavia Hills, and a few solid roles just popped up with flexible hours and room to grow.

Employer: Aspire Physical Recovery Center at Cahaba River

Aspire Physical Recovery Center at Cahaba River Location: Vestavia, AL (Skilled Nursing & Rehab)

(Skilled Nursing & Rehab) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

RN role focused on MDS assessments, care planning, and CMS compliance instead of heavy bedside work. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like teamwork with therapy and nursing, and want professional growth with full benefits.

Employer: American Family Care

American Family Care Location: Vestavia Hills, AL (Urgent Care)

(Urgent Care) Type: PRN / part-time (min. 4 shifts/month)

Salary: Pay range listed as hourly, exact numbers TBD by AFC

Mix of front desk and clinical work—triage, vitals, labs, minor procedures, plus registration and insurance checks. Great if you want flexible extra shifts, already have MA certification and BLS, and like a fast‑paced urgent care setting.

Employer: Compassus

Compassus Location: Based near Vestavia Hills, AL ; visits in Bessemer, McCalla, Hueytown

Based near ; visits in Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)

Home health OT role with one‑on‑one patient visits at home, mileage reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. Comes with strong benefits (health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) match, CEUs, tuition help) if you have OT licensure and a couple of years’ experience.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.