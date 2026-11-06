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🏥 Vestavia Hills healthcare hiring: several flexible roles open
Healthcare is staying busy around Vestavia Hills, and a few solid roles just popped up with flexible hours and room to grow.
MDS Nurse (RN)
- Employer: Aspire Physical Recovery Center at Cahaba River
- Location: Vestavia, AL (Skilled Nursing & Rehab)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
RN role focused on MDS assessments, care planning, and CMS compliance instead of heavy bedside work. Good fit if you’re detail‑oriented, like teamwork with therapy and nursing, and want professional growth with full benefits.
Medical Assistant, PRN
- Employer: American Family Care
- Location: Vestavia Hills, AL (Urgent Care)
- Type: PRN / part-time (min. 4 shifts/month)
- Salary: Pay range listed as hourly, exact numbers TBD by AFC
Mix of front desk and clinical work—triage, vitals, labs, minor procedures, plus registration and insurance checks. Great if you want flexible extra shifts, already have MA certification and BLS, and like a fast‑paced urgent care setting.
Occupational Therapist OT – Home Health (Bessemer/McCalla/Hueytown)
- Employer: Compassus
- Location: Based near Vestavia Hills, AL; visits in Bessemer, McCalla, Hueytown
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay (exact amount not listed)
Home health OT role with one‑on‑one patient visits at home, mileage reimbursement, and flexible scheduling. Comes with strong benefits (health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) match, CEUs, tuition help) if you have OT licensure and a couple of years’ experience.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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