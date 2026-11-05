Festival of Lights passes support A Room to Heal

A Room to Heal is selling passes to the Broome County Festival of Lights at Otsiningo Park, Binghamton from November 19, 2026–January 3, 2027, with 40% of each sale helping create healing rooms for children with serious medical conditions. Pass options are $25 Daily Pass and $60 Season Pass, sold per car, and can be picked up by cash or check at the A Room to Heal office, 4 Aquinas St., Binghamton, after scheduling a pickup at aroomtoheal@gmail.com or 607-444-2482.

This content is adapted from materials provided by A Room to Heal