📣 Vestal, NY Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Roles

Vestal and nearby Binghamton have some strong sales and marketing roles right now, especially if you like media, benefits consulting, and performance-based pay.

Employer: Spectrum Reach

Location: Binghamton, NY (serving the Vestal/Binghamton market)

Type: Full-time, base + commission

Pay: Base $25,000–$27,500 + commission (target ~$51,000; base + commission structure starting around $79,000 with upside)

Sell data-driven TV and digital ad solutions to local and regional businesses. This role is great if you like building a book of business, working with agencies, and want strong commission potential (up to 12% on new business) with a big-name media brand.

Employer: Smith Brothers Insurance, LLC

Location: Vestal, NY

Type: Full-time, commission-based

Pay: Estimated $50,000–$200,000+ based on performance

Grow and manage mid-to-large employer benefit accounts (100+ employees) using a consultative, data-focused sales approach. Ideal if you already know employee benefits, enjoy networking and strategy, and want high earning potential plus solid insurance-industry benefits.

Employer: iHeartMedia

Location: Vestal, NY (320 N Jensen Rd, Suite 1A, 13850)

Type: Full-time, salary + commission

Pay: $36,000–$45,000 base + commissions

Sell across iHeart’s full audio platform: radio, streaming, podcasts, and events. Good fit if you’re a go-getter who likes cold calling, building local relationships, and wants uncapped commission with a 7-week onboarding program and strong benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or contact info so you can start a conversation.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.