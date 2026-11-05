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📣 Vestal, NY Sales & Marketing Jobs With Multiple High-Earning Roles
Vestal and nearby Binghamton have some strong sales and marketing roles right now, especially if you like media, benefits consulting, and performance-based pay.
Advertising Account Executive – Digital Ad Sales
Employer: Spectrum Reach
Location: Binghamton, NY (serving the Vestal/Binghamton market)
Type: Full-time, base + commission
Pay: Base $25,000–$27,500 + commission (target ~$51,000; base + commission structure starting around $79,000 with upside)
Sell data-driven TV and digital ad solutions to local and regional businesses. This role is great if you like building a book of business, working with agencies, and want strong commission potential (up to 12% on new business) with a big-name media brand.
Risk Advisor, Employee Benefits
Employer: Smith Brothers Insurance, LLC
Location: Vestal, NY
Type: Full-time, commission-based
Pay: Estimated $50,000–$200,000+ based on performance
Grow and manage mid-to-large employer benefit accounts (100+ employees) using a consultative, data-focused sales approach. Ideal if you already know employee benefits, enjoy networking and strategy, and want high earning potential plus solid insurance-industry benefits.
Outside Account Executive
Employer: iHeartMedia
Location: Vestal, NY (320 N Jensen Rd, Suite 1A, 13850)
Type: Full-time, salary + commission
Pay: $36,000–$45,000 base + commissions
Sell across iHeart’s full audio platform: radio, streaming, podcasts, and events. Good fit if you’re a go-getter who likes cold calling, building local relationships, and wants uncapped commission with a 7-week onboarding program and strong benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or contact info so you can start a conversation.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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