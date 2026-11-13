Versailles schools are adding support for both academics and athletics right now. If you like working with kids and being part of a tight school community, these are worth a look.

Employer: Woodford County Public Schools

Woodford County Public Schools Location: Versailles, KY (Simmons)

(Simmons) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help students grow in reading and literacy while working closely with teachers, families, and school leaders. This role is great if you have at least a bachelor’s degree, meet state certification/licensure standards, and want to support kids’ academic and emotional growth every day.

Employer: Woodford County Public Schools

Woodford County Public Schools Location: Versailles, KY (Woodford County Middle School)

(Woodford County Middle School) Type: Volunteer/Coaching

Volunteer/Coaching Salary: Not listed (volunteer role)

Support the middle school wrestling program by teaching fundamentals, helping with practices and meets, and mentoring student athletes. You’ll need to be 21+, have 64+ college credit hours or a teaching certificate, pass a health exam, and be ready to work closely with the head coach, staff, and families.

Employer: Woodford County Public Schools

Woodford County Public Schools Location: Versailles, KY (Woodford County Middle School)

(Woodford County Middle School) Type: Coaching (Assistant Coach)

Coaching (Assistant Coach) Salary: Not listed

Work side-by-side with the head coach to run practices, manage equipment, and guide the wrestling team. This is a good fit if you’re 21 or older, have wrestling knowledge and some coaching experience, and want to help build a strong, disciplined program for student athletes.

If one of these feels like a match, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.