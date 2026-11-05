🏥 Versailles KY Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local Openings

Versailles has a nice mix of hospital, federal, and retail health jobs right now. Good options here whether you’re clinical, tech‑minded, or just starting out.

Employer: U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Location: Versailles, KY (Columbus VA Ambulatory Care Center)

(Columbus VA Ambulatory Care Center) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in Health Information Management, coding outpatient and ambulatory surgery records using ICD-10-CM, CPT, and HCPCS. Great fit if you have coding training/certification and want steady Monday–Friday, 7:30am–4:00pm hours with regular telework and federal benefits.

Employer: Centerpoint Health – Versailles

Location: Versailles, KY

Type: Full-time, Nights (3×12-hour shifts)

Salary: Not listed

Support the Med Surg team with basic patient care, vitals, mobility, and safety under RN supervision. Good role if you have (or are working on) SRNA/CNA, can get BLS within 30 days, and want strong benefits, tuition help, and room to grow in a local hospital.

Employer: Lifepoint Health / Centerpoint Health – Versailles

Location: Versailles, KY

Type: Full-time, Days (Mon–Fri 8am–5pm)

Salary: Not listed

Join a small, critical-access hospital OR team, prepping and maintaining a sterile field, assisting surgeons, and handling instruments and specimens. Ideal if you’re a graduate of an accredited Surgical Tech program with or eligible for CST and want weekday hours plus solid benefits and career development.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Versailles, KY

Type: Part-time (~25 hours/week)

Salary: $16.00–$24.00/hour (base pay range)

(base pay range) Application window: Anticipated close 01/02/2027

Help run the pharmacy by filling prescriptions, helping patients at the counter/drive‑thru, and handling inventory. Good match if you meet state pharmacy tech requirements, can work nights and weekends, and want national‑brand training plus part‑time benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.