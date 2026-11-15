Verona has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Angel's Wish. Each one has their own charm, from bold and playful to shy and snuggly.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Baby (around 6 months)

Baby (around 6 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream / buff, medium-length fur

Cream / buff, medium-length fur Personality: The “resident lovebug” who thinks everyone is there to adore him; very affectionate and attention-seeking

The “resident lovebug” who thinks everyone is there to adore him; very affectionate and attention-seeking Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Angel's Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

If you want a social, cuddly kitten who loves people, Alvin could be your new best buddy. 👉 Meet Alvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (around 6 months)

Baby (around 6 months) Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly white calico

Mostly white calico Personality: Sweet with a playful, sassy streak; likes to choose when it’s cuddle time vs. play time; loves toys like turbo scratchers

Sweet with a playful, sassy streak; likes to choose when it’s cuddle time vs. play time; loves toys like turbo scratchers Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Angel's Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

If you enjoy a fun, spirited kitten who still has a soft side, Brittany might be your match. 👉 Meet Brittany and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (around 6 months)

Baby (around 6 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown / white tabby

Mostly brown / white tabby Personality: Spunky, playful, curious; full of kitten energy and always ready for a new adventure or toy

Spunky, playful, curious; full of kitten energy and always ready for a new adventure or toy Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Angel's Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

If you’re looking for an active, fun-loving kitten to keep you entertained, Simon is ready. 👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young (about 1 year)

Young (about 1 year) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown / white tabby

Brown / white tabby Personality: Shy, gentle boy who prefers a quiet home; likely to become a lap cat with time, patience, and a calm environment

Shy, gentle boy who prefers a quiet home; likely to become a lap cat with time, patience, and a calm environment Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Angel's Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

If you have a peaceful home and a soft spot for shy cats who blossom slowly, Theodore could be perfect. 👉 Meet Theodore and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown torbie (tortoiseshell-tabby)

Brown torbie (tortoiseshell-tabby) Personality: Playful, confident, enjoys people and attention; okay with other cats; prefers a home with older, respectful children

Playful, confident, enjoys people and attention; okay with other cats; prefers a home with Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Angel's Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

If you’d like a social, people-focused cat with a big personality, Macchiato may be your new roommate. 👉 Meet Macchiato and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Cream / buff

Cream / buff Personality: Shy at first and slow to warm up; once he trusts you, he enjoys belly rubs and gentle affection; needs a patient adopter

Shy at first and slow to warm up; once he trusts you, he enjoys belly rubs and gentle affection; needs a patient adopter Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Angel's Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

If you’re patient and love earning the trust of a sensitive kitten, Gene will reward you with quiet sweetness. 👉 Meet Gene and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Verona, WI, consider visiting Angel's Wish or calling (608) 848-4174 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.