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🐱 Playful & Sweet Verona Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Verona has some very special cats waiting for loving homes at Angel's Wish. Each one has their own charm, from bold and playful to shy and snuggly.
Alvin
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Baby (around 6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream / buff, medium-length fur
- Personality: The “resident lovebug” who thinks everyone is there to adore him; very affectionate and attention-seeking
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Angel's Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
If you want a social, cuddly kitten who loves people, Alvin could be your new best buddy. 👉 Meet Alvin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Brittany
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (around 6 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly white calico
- Personality: Sweet with a playful, sassy streak; likes to choose when it’s cuddle time vs. play time; loves toys like turbo scratchers
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Angel's Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
If you enjoy a fun, spirited kitten who still has a soft side, Brittany might be your match. 👉 Meet Brittany and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Simon
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (around 6 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown / white tabby
- Personality: Spunky, playful, curious; full of kitten energy and always ready for a new adventure or toy
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Angel's Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
If you’re looking for an active, fun-loving kitten to keep you entertained, Simon is ready. 👉 Meet Simon and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Theodore
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young (about 1 year)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown / white tabby
- Personality: Shy, gentle boy who prefers a quiet home; likely to become a lap cat with time, patience, and a calm environment
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Angel's Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
If you have a peaceful home and a soft spot for shy cats who blossom slowly, Theodore could be perfect. 👉 Meet Theodore and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Macchiato
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown torbie (tortoiseshell-tabby)
- Personality: Playful, confident, enjoys people and attention; okay with other cats; prefers a home with older, respectful children
- Adoption fee: $75
- Shelter: Angel's Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
If you’d like a social, people-focused cat with a big personality, Macchiato may be your new roommate. 👉 Meet Macchiato and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Gene
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream / buff
- Personality: Shy at first and slow to warm up; once he trusts you, he enjoys belly rubs and gentle affection; needs a patient adopter
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Angel's Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
If you’re patient and love earning the trust of a sensitive kitten, Gene will reward you with quiet sweetness. 👉 Meet Gene and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re near Verona, WI, consider visiting Angel's Wish or calling (608) 848-4174 to learn more about these wonderful cats and how to adopt.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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