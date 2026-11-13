🚧 Trail paving meeting: Military Ridge project details

A public information meeting will be held on Tuesday, December 8, 2026 at 5:00 PM at 108 Paoli Street, Verona, WI 53593.

The meeting will cover an upcoming project on the Military Ridge State Trail. The work includes:

Replacing three existing bridges , which will mean temporary closures of parts of the trail

, which will mean of parts of the trail Paving the trail from Old CTH PB to just west of Wildcat Way near Verona Area High School

At the meeting, staff will share:

Project design and background

Which trail sections will close and planned detours

The project schedule and next steps

This is open to the community. If you use the trail or live nearby, you’re encouraged to attend to understand how and when access will be affected.