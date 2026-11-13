Verona’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinic work to senior care. Here are a few solid roles if you want steady hours, good pay, or a more flexible schedule.

Employer: West End Dental Care (supported by Heartland Dental)

West End Dental Care (supported by Heartland Dental) Location: Verona, WI

Type: Full-time (4-day work week)

(4-day work week) Salary: $250,000 minimum first-year guarantee + uncapped earning potential

Established, tech-forward practice with digital workflow (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools) and a loyal patient base. Great fit for both experienced dentists and new grads looking for mentorship, tuition reimbursement, and strong long-term growth.

Employer: Midwest Clinical Resource

Midwest Clinical Resource Location: Verona, WI area (on the road)

(on the road) Type: Full-time, Part-time, Contract, PRN, Per diem

Full-time, Part-time, Contract, PRN, Per diem Pay: $32–$35/hour (weekly pay)

Agency role with flexible scheduling through an online portal and shifts across the Verona area. Offers full benefits, travel accommodations, rewards program, bonuses, and options from 32–40 hours per week.

Employer: Azura Memory Care and Assisted Living – Verona

Location: Verona, WI

Type: Part-time (1–2 days/week + every other weekend)

(1–2 days/week + every other weekend) Pay: Competitive (plus bonuses and benefits)

Work in a memory care and assisted living setting with paid training, flexible 1st/2nd/3rd shifts, and strong benefits like tuition reimbursement up to $5,000, PTO, 401(k) match, and free meals on shift. No prior caregiving experience needed—just compassion and reliability.

If something here fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.