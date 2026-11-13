Looking for a feline friend in Verona, WI? These adoptable cats are already vetted and waiting for a cozy home and a person to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue

Gray/Blue Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Angel's Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

Location: Verona Adoption Center

Meet Sawyer: This young gray boy is part of the Angel's Wish adoption program. He attends adoption events at the Verona Adoption Center on:

Saturdays: 10:00 am – 2:30 pm

10:00 am – 2:30 pm Sundays: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

All Angel's Wish cats and kittens are up-to-date on vaccinations, dewormed, spayed/neutered, tested for FeLV/FIV, and microchipped before going home.

To adopt Sawyer, fill out an application at http://angelswish.org/adoption-process/ and list Angela as the contact. For questions, email AngelaJ@angelswish.org or call the shelter.

👉 Meet Sawyer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Angel's Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

Location: Verona Adoption Center

Meet Janna: Janna is a sleek black young cat who also attends adoption events at the Verona Adoption Center on:

Saturdays: 10:00 am – 2:30 pm

10:00 am – 2:30 pm Sundays: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm

Like all Angel's Wish cats, Janna will go home vaccinated, dewormed, spayed, FeLV/FIV tested, and microchipped.

To get started, complete the application at http://angelswish.org/adoption-process/ and indicate Angela as the contact for Janna. You can also email AngelaJ@angelswish.org for more info.

👉 Meet Janna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Shorthair

American Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Orange/Red Tabby

Orange/Red Tabby Adoption fee: $0 (private rehome)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Verona, WI)

Meet Nacho: Nacho is a very lovable, playful orange tabby being rehomed by his current family. From his description:

He loves to play and is more playful than snuggly , but still enjoys a good cuddle.

and is more , but still enjoys a good cuddle. He likes going outside on a leash .

. He purrs when you pick him up or pet him .

. He has done well as a house cat and has even caught mice when needed.

His family is looking for a home that’s a better fit for his energy and lifestyle. There is no adoption fee listed, but you’ll work directly with the owner through Adoptapet.

👉 Meet Nacho and contact his owner on adoptapet

If you’re in the Verona, WI area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Share this with friends and neighbors so they can see these adoptable cats too.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.