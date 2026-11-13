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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Verona, WI
Looking for a feline friend in Verona, WI? These adoptable cats are already vetted and waiting for a cozy home and a person to love.
Sawyer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Angel's Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
- Location: Verona Adoption Center
Meet Sawyer: This young gray boy is part of the Angel's Wish adoption program. He attends adoption events at the Verona Adoption Center on:
- Saturdays: 10:00 am – 2:30 pm
- Sundays: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
All Angel's Wish cats and kittens are up-to-date on vaccinations, dewormed, spayed/neutered, tested for FeLV/FIV, and microchipped before going home.
To adopt Sawyer, fill out an application at http://angelswish.org/adoption-process/ and list Angela as the contact. For questions, email AngelaJ@angelswish.org or call the shelter.
👉 Meet Sawyer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Janna
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Angel's Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
- Location: Verona Adoption Center
Meet Janna: Janna is a sleek black young cat who also attends adoption events at the Verona Adoption Center on:
- Saturdays: 10:00 am – 2:30 pm
- Sundays: 12:00 pm – 3:00 pm
Like all Angel's Wish cats, Janna will go home vaccinated, dewormed, spayed, FeLV/FIV tested, and microchipped.
To get started, complete the application at http://angelswish.org/adoption-process/ and indicate Angela as the contact for Janna. You can also email AngelaJ@angelswish.org for more info.
👉 Meet Janna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Nacho
- Breed: American Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/Red Tabby
- Adoption fee: $0 (private rehome)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Verona, WI)
Meet Nacho: Nacho is a very lovable, playful orange tabby being rehomed by his current family. From his description:
- He loves to play and is more playful than snuggly, but still enjoys a good cuddle.
- He likes going outside on a leash.
- He purrs when you pick him up or pet him.
- He has done well as a house cat and has even caught mice when needed.
His family is looking for a home that’s a better fit for his energy and lifestyle. There is no adoption fee listed, but you’ll work directly with the owner through Adoptapet.
👉 Meet Nacho and contact his owner on adoptapet
If you’re in the Verona, WI area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider one of these wonderful kitties. Share this with friends and neighbors so they can see these adoptable cats too.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.