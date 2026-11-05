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🏭 Verona, WI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings
Verona’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on machine work to leadership in quality. Here are a few strong roles worth a look.
CNC Machinist (Second Shift)
- Employer: Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES)
- Location: Verona, WI
- Type: Full-time, second shift (training on first shift)
- Salary: Competitive pay, not listed
Run CNC milling machines in a clean, air‑conditioned shop with flexible second‑shift hours (4x10s or 5x8s) and overtime chances. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of CNC experience and want strong benefits (90% employer-paid health/dental, 401(k) match, ESOP) in a high-tech, small-company setting.
Hot Stamping Machine Operator (1st Shift)
- Employer: pc/nametag (part of Avery Products)
- Location: Verona, WI 53593
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5 PM)
- Salary: Competitive pay, not listed
Operate and set up hot stamping machines in a climate‑controlled plant making custom badge ribbons. You get full benefits, 401(k) match, 16 PTO days + 11 holidays, and a steady weekday schedule in a fun, team‑oriented environment.
Quality Manager – Co‑Packing Facility
- Employer: Asset Business Services
- Location: Verona, WI
- Type: Full-time, on‑site
- Salary: $70,000–$85,000 per year
Lead the Quality Management System for a fast‑paced co‑packing operation, owning GMPs, food safety, audits, and continuous improvement. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in quality (food, pharma, or regulated manufacturing) who wants a visible leadership role and direct impact on plant performance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many local employers will train the right person with a good attitude.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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