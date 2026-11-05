🏭 Verona, WI Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Verona’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from hands-on machine work to leadership in quality. Here are a few strong roles worth a look.

Employer: Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES)

Extreme Engineering Solutions (X-ES) Location: Verona, WI

Type: Full-time , second shift (training on first shift)

, second shift (training on first shift) Salary: Competitive pay, not listed

Run CNC milling machines in a clean, air‑conditioned shop with flexible second‑shift hours (4x10s or 5x8s) and overtime chances. Great fit if you have at least 1 year of CNC experience and want strong benefits (90% employer-paid health/dental, 401(k) match, ESOP) in a high-tech, small-company setting.

Employer: pc/nametag (part of Avery Products)

(part of Avery Products) Location: Verona, WI 53593

Type: Full-time , 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5 PM)

, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 8:30 AM–5 PM) Salary: Competitive pay, not listed

Operate and set up hot stamping machines in a climate‑controlled plant making custom badge ribbons. You get full benefits, 401(k) match, 16 PTO days + 11 holidays, and a steady weekday schedule in a fun, team‑oriented environment.

Employer: Asset Business Services

Location: Verona, WI

Type: Full-time , on‑site

, on‑site Salary: $70,000–$85,000 per year

Lead the Quality Management System for a fast‑paced co‑packing operation, owning GMPs, food safety, audits, and continuous improvement. Ideal for someone with 5+ years in quality (food, pharma, or regulated manufacturing) who wants a visible leadership role and direct impact on plant performance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many local employers will train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.