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🐱 Friendly Verona Cats Ready for Adoption at Angel’s Wish
Looking to add a furry friend to your home in Verona? These adoptable cats at Angel’s Wish are waiting for someone to love.
Sylvester
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Angel’s Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
A sleek little house panther in the making, Sylvester is a young black kitten ready to grow up with his new family.
👉 Meet Sylvester and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Stella
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Angel’s Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
Stella is a lovely orange girl, a bit older than a kitten but still very young and full of life.
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Snickers
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Angel’s Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
Sweet like his name, Snickers is a brown/chocolate kitten ready to settle into a cozy home.
👉 Meet Snickers and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Road Runner
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Angel’s Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
With a fun name and kitten energy, Road Runner is a brown/chocolate baby boy looking for his forever family.
👉 Meet Road Runner and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Edith
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Angel’s Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
Edith is a young brown/chocolate kitty who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still very playful and curious.
👉 Meet Edith and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Blain
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Angel’s Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
Blain is another adorable brown/chocolate baby boy, ready to grow up in a loving home.
👉 Meet Blain and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Vermie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: All black
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Angel’s Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
Handsome Vermie is a young black cat who would love a safe window perch and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Vermie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Shae
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly orange/red
- Adoption fee: $100
- Shelter: Angel’s Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
Shae is a pretty orange/red young cat who’s ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Shae and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Pepe Le Pew
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby kitten
- Gender: Female
- Color: Mostly black
- Adoption fee: $150
- Shelter: Angel’s Wish
- Phone: (608) 848-4174
Despite the silly name, Pepe Le Pew is a sweet mostly-black baby girl looking for a safe, loving family.
👉 Meet Pepe Le Pew and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Verona, WI, please consider visiting Angel’s Wish or calling (608) 848-4174 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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