Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Verona

🐱 Friendly Verona Cats Ready for Adoption at Angel’s Wish

2 days ago

Looking to add a furry friend to your home in Verona? These adoptable cats at Angel’s Wish are waiting for someone to love.

Sylvester

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wyftf_1GkNx4fR00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Angel’s Wish
  • Phone: (608) 848-4174

A sleek little house panther in the making, Sylvester is a young black kitten ready to grow up with his new family.
👉 Meet Sylvester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Stella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XU53x_1GkNx4fR00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly orange/red
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Angel’s Wish
  • Phone: (608) 848-4174

Stella is a lovely orange girl, a bit older than a kitten but still very young and full of life.
👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Snickers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11IEE0_1GkNx4fR00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Angel’s Wish
  • Phone: (608) 848-4174

Sweet like his name, Snickers is a brown/chocolate kitten ready to settle into a cozy home.
👉 Meet Snickers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Road Runner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vw16j_1GkNx4fR00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Angel’s Wish
  • Phone: (608) 848-4174

With a fun name and kitten energy, Road Runner is a brown/chocolate baby boy looking for his forever family.
👉 Meet Road Runner and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Edith

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4vmO_1GkNx4fR00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Angel’s Wish
  • Phone: (608) 848-4174

Edith is a young brown/chocolate kitty who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still very playful and curious.
👉 Meet Edith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Blain

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qfIQG_1GkNx4fR00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: Mostly brown/chocolate
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Angel’s Wish
  • Phone: (608) 848-4174

Blain is another adorable brown/chocolate baby boy, ready to grow up in a loving home.
👉 Meet Blain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Vermie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3STa3W_1GkNx4fR00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young adult
  • Gender: Male
  • Color: All black
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Angel’s Wish
  • Phone: (608) 848-4174

Handsome Vermie is a young black cat who would love a safe window perch and a family to call his own.
👉 Meet Vermie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Shae

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jinpF_1GkNx4fR00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Young adult
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly orange/red
  • Adoption fee: $100
  • Shelter: Angel’s Wish
  • Phone: (608) 848-4174

Shae is a pretty orange/red young cat who’s ready to settle into a calm, loving home.
👉 Meet Shae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Pepe Le Pew

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RoIOh_1GkNx4fR00
  • Breed: Domestic Shorthair
  • Age: Baby kitten
  • Gender: Female
  • Color: Mostly black
  • Adoption fee: $150
  • Shelter: Angel’s Wish
  • Phone: (608) 848-4174

Despite the silly name, Pepe Le Pew is a sweet mostly-black baby girl looking for a safe, loving family.
👉 Meet Pepe Le Pew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Verona, WI, please consider visiting Angel’s Wish or calling (608) 848-4174 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments