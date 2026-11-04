🐱 Friendly Verona Cats Ready for Adoption at Angel’s Wish

Looking to add a furry friend to your home in Verona? These adoptable cats at Angel’s Wish are waiting for someone to love.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Angel’s Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

A sleek little house panther in the making, Sylvester is a young black kitten ready to grow up with his new family.

👉 Meet Sylvester and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Angel’s Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

Stella is a lovely orange girl, a bit older than a kitten but still very young and full of life.

👉 Meet Stella and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Angel’s Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

Sweet like his name, Snickers is a brown/chocolate kitten ready to settle into a cozy home.

👉 Meet Snickers and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Angel’s Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

With a fun name and kitten energy, Road Runner is a brown/chocolate baby boy looking for his forever family.

👉 Meet Road Runner and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Angel’s Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

Edith is a young brown/chocolate kitty who’s past the tiny kitten stage but still very playful and curious.

👉 Meet Edith and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly brown/chocolate

Mostly brown/chocolate Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Angel’s Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

Blain is another adorable brown/chocolate baby boy, ready to grow up in a loving home.

👉 Meet Blain and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Male

Male Color: All black

All black Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Angel’s Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

Handsome Vermie is a young black cat who would love a safe window perch and a family to call his own.

👉 Meet Vermie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young adult

Young adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly orange/red

Mostly orange/red Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Angel’s Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

Shae is a pretty orange/red young cat who’s ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Shae and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Mostly black

Mostly black Adoption fee: $150

Shelter: Angel’s Wish

Phone: (608) 848-4174

Despite the silly name, Pepe Le Pew is a sweet mostly-black baby girl looking for a safe, loving family.

👉 Meet Pepe Le Pew and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Verona, WI, please consider visiting Angel’s Wish or calling (608) 848-4174 to ask about these cats. Sharing their profiles with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.