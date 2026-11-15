undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Vero Beach Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Full-Time Openings
Vero Beach healthcare is busy and hiring. If you want steady hours and a role that really helps people, these full-time spots are worth a look.
Pharmacy Operations Manager – Certified Tech
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Vero Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22.50 – $35.75 per hour (hourly)
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, career development (with a 30-hour work week)
Lead the day-to-day pharmacy operations while working as a full-time certified pharmacy technician. You’ll manage techs and cashiers, support vaccines and health services (where allowed by law), handle scheduling, training, inventory, and help keep the pharmacy running smoothly for patients.
Behavioral Health Technician – 2nd & 3rd Shift
- Employer: PUR Health & Wellness
- Location: Vero Beach, FL (1581 Old Dixie Hwy)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $18.00 – $19.00 per hour
- Shifts: Second 3:00 PM–11:00 PM, Third 11:00 PM–7:00 AM, weekends required
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, training and advancement
Support clients in PHP/IOP recovery programs and residences with supervision, safe transport, and keeping spaces clean and calm. Good fit if you’re dependable, can stay alert on evenings/nights, and want hands-on experience in behavioral health or substance use treatment.
Patient Companion – Float Pool
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Location: Vero Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: 6:45 AM – 7:15 PM, every other weekend, 2 holidays/year
Work across many units (ER, ICU, Med/Surg, Oncology, Behavioral Health and more) helping with basic patient care and safety. You’ll assist nurses and doctors with vital signs, transport, specimen collection, and close observation while building experience inside a major hospital system.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.