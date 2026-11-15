Vero Beach healthcare is busy and hiring. If you want steady hours and a role that really helps people, these full-time spots are worth a look.

Employer: Walgreens

Walgreens Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.50 – $35.75 per hour (hourly)

(hourly) Benefits: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), employee discount, career development (with a 30-hour work week)

Lead the day-to-day pharmacy operations while working as a full-time certified pharmacy technician. You’ll manage techs and cashiers, support vaccines and health services (where allowed by law), handle scheduling, training, inventory, and help keep the pharmacy running smoothly for patients.

Employer: PUR Health & Wellness

Location: Vero Beach, FL (1581 Old Dixie Hwy)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.00 – $19.00 per hour

Shifts: Second 3:00 PM–11:00 PM , Third 11:00 PM–7:00 AM , weekends required

Second , Third , Benefits: Health, dental, vision, paid time off, training and advancement

Support clients in PHP/IOP recovery programs and residences with supervision, safe transport, and keeping spaces clean and calm. Good fit if you’re dependable, can stay alert on evenings/nights, and want hands-on experience in behavioral health or substance use treatment.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 6:45 AM – 7:15 PM, every other weekend, 2 holidays/year

Work across many units (ER, ICU, Med/Surg, Oncology, Behavioral Health and more) helping with basic patient care and safety. You’ll assist nurses and doctors with vital signs, transport, specimen collection, and close observation while building experience inside a major hospital system.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles. Apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.