Vero Beach has some solid front-line customer roles right now, from tech help to grocery and home services. If you like helping people and staying busy, these are worth a look.

Employer: Stark Exterminators

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly, based on experience (exact rate not listed)

You’ll be the first point of contact for customers, handling calls, scheduling service, taking payments, and updating accounts. This role comes with generous time off, 11 paid holidays, 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, HSA, and company-paid life insurance, plus a stable, family-owned company behind you.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Perfect if you’re the “tech helper” in your family. You’ll greet customers, check in devices, help set up new tech, and support basic repairs, with training provided, an employee discount, and benefits that support your physical, mental, and financial well-being.

Employer: Village Beach Market

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Part-time (10am–6pm), possible full-time later

Pay: $15.50 – $18.00 per hour

Join a long-time, family-owned upscale market, helping customers with fresh produce, stocking displays, and keeping the department looking great. This is a good fit if you enjoy food, staying active on your feet, and want steady hours plus an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—details on hours and duties can be flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.