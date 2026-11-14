Vero Beach has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, from steady retail shifts to pharmacy support with strong benefits.

Here are several local options you can scan and apply to fast:

Employer: CubeSmart

CubeSmart Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay (rate not listed)

Mix of customer service and light property upkeep at a self-storage facility. Mostly daytime hours, PTO that grows over time, 401(k) with company match, and medical plans with HSA contribution make this a nice long-term option if you like working both with people and with your hands.

Employer: 7-Eleven

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal (Nov–Mar)

Schedule: 2–3 days/week, 10am–3pm

2–3 days/week, Pay: $15.00 – $15.50/hour

Short daytime shifts, a few days a week, great if you want extra holiday income without nights. You’ll run the register, help customers, stock shelves, and keep the store looking good.

Employer: Kontoor Brands (Lee®, Wrangler®)

(Lee®, Wrangler®) Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Schedule: Minimum 12 hours/week , includes one weekend day

Minimum , includes Pay: $15.00/hour

Perks: 401(k) with match, employee discount, EAP, flexible schedule, performance-based increase/bonus

Good fit if you enjoy fashion and talking with shoppers. You’ll help in fitting rooms, suggest outfits, sign people up for rewards, and keep the store stocked and tidy.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Salary Range: $16 – $20/hour

Benefits (with 30-hr work week): Health, dental, vision, prescription coverage, 401(k), employee discount, work/life resources, career development

Blend of register work and pharmacy support under a pharmacist’s supervision. Strong hourly pay for retail plus a clear path to grow your skills in healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.