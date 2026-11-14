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🛒 Vero Beach Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
Vero Beach has some solid front-line customer service roles right now, from steady retail shifts to pharmacy support with strong benefits.
Here are several local options you can scan and apply to fast:
Store Operations Associate
- Employer: CubeSmart
- Location: Vero Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive hourly pay (rate not listed)
Mix of customer service and light property upkeep at a self-storage facility. Mostly daytime hours, PTO that grows over time, 401(k) with company match, and medical plans with HSA contribution make this a nice long-term option if you like working both with people and with your hands.
Retail Sales Associate (Seasonal, Midshift)
- Employer: 7-Eleven
- Location: Vero Beach, FL
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (Nov–Mar)
- Schedule: 2–3 days/week, 10am–3pm
- Pay: $15.00 – $15.50/hour
Short daytime shifts, a few days a week, great if you want extra holiday income without nights. You’ll run the register, help customers, stock shelves, and keep the store looking good.
Seasonal Sales Associate – Lee Wrangler Outlet
- Employer: Kontoor Brands (Lee®, Wrangler®)
- Location: Vero Beach, FL
- Type: Part-time, seasonal
- Schedule: Minimum 12 hours/week, includes one weekend day
- Pay: $15.00/hour
- Perks: 401(k) with match, employee discount, EAP, flexible schedule, performance-based increase/bonus
Good fit if you enjoy fashion and talking with shoppers. You’ll help in fitting rooms, suggest outfits, sign people up for rewards, and keep the store stocked and tidy.
Pharmacy Customer Service Associate
- Employer: Walgreens
- Location: Vero Beach, FL
- Type: Part-time
- Salary Range: $16 – $20/hour
- Benefits (with 30-hr work week): Health, dental, vision, prescription coverage, 401(k), employee discount, work/life resources, career development
Blend of register work and pharmacy support under a pharmacist’s supervision. Strong hourly pay for retail plus a clear path to grow your skills in healthcare.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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