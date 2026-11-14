🍽️ Vero Beach Food & Hospitality Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Vero Beach is busy with visitors and locals year-round, so food and hospitality spots are always looking for good people. Here are a few solid openings if you like working with guests, food, or both.

Employer: Morrison Healthcare (at Cleveland Clinic )

Morrison Healthcare (at ) Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17.00 – $18.50 per hour

Experience: No previous experience required

Help hospital patients choose meals, deliver trays, and support their nutrition needs. This is a good entry role into healthcare food service, with benefits, paid time off, and flexible hours across the week.

Employer: McKee Botanical Garden

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Part-time (24–40 hours/week)

Pay: $14.00 – $15.00 per hour

Experience: Café/restaurant and cashier experience required

Work in the Garden Café making coffee drinks, taking orders, and keeping the café running smoothly in a beautiful garden setting. Expect daytime shifts plus some evenings for special events, in a fast-paced but friendly team.

Employer: Driftwood Resort

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $20.00 per hour

Cook menu items to order, help with menu ideas, and keep the kitchen clean and organized at this oceanfront resort. This is a good fit if you have restaurant experience and like a busy line with steady hours and benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—employers here often have more than one opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.