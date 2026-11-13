The We Care Foundation will host “Empower & Educate: An Evening of Vision” on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at the Heritage Center in Vero Beach, featuring three local ophthalmologists speaking on cataract surgery, refractive surgery, and age-related macular degeneration. For $25, attendees receive expert presentations, a live Q&A with the physicians, and an Italian dinner buffet with dessert and non-alcoholic drinks; dinner and registration begin at 6:00 PM and the program starts at 6:30 PM. The event is presented by New Vision Eye Center; purchase tickets here: https://www.wecareofirc.org/lunch-and-learn/.

This content is adapted from materials provided by We Care of IRC