Vero Beach healthcare is busy and growing, with new roles popping up across hospital and rehab settings. If you’re ready to help patients and build your skills, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, 12-hour day shifts (6:45 AM – 7:15 PM)

Salary: Not listed (discussed during hiring)

This role is on the 3E Additional Care Unit with telemetry and cardiac patients. Great fit if you’re starting your nursing career and want hands-on experience, skills courses, and growth inside a top hospital system.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, day shifts (8:00 AM – 4:30 PM)

Salary: Not listed (discussed during hiring)

Work with a specialized wound care team treating diabetic ulcers, burns, and complex wounds. Good option if you like steady daytime hours and want to learn advanced wound-healing techniques in a supportive setting.

Employer: Magda Care Services LLC

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Likely in-person clinical role (work location: in person)

Likely (work location: in person) Pay: $49.55 – $75.00 per hour

You’ll evaluate patients, build treatment plans, and guide rehab across different care settings. Strong fit if you have PT experience and want high hourly pay plus variety in ortho, neuro, or especially geriatric care.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s more detail on shifts, units, and benefits that can help you decide.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.