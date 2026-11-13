Vero Beach has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and welcoming. These roles are great if you enjoy staying active and seeing the results of your work right away.

Employer: Charles Coastal Cleaning LLC

Charles Coastal Cleaning LLC Location: Vero Beach, FL (32963)

Type: Other (in-person)

Other (in-person) Pay: $16.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Flexible schedule, on-the-job training, paid training

You’ll clean offices, restrooms, kitchens, and common areas, keeping everything safe and spotless. Good fit if you have strong attention to detail, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want flexible hours with training provided.

Employer: Peachtree Group

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Not listed (hotel setting)

Not listed (hotel setting) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, 401(k) match, paid holidays, PTO, EAP

You’ll sort, wash, dry, and fold hotel linens and help track laundry supplies. This is a solid option if you like routine tasks, staying organized, and want a strong benefits package.

Employer: Windsor Club

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (after 90 days): Medical, dental, vision, short-term disability, life insurance, annual bonus, 401(k) with match (after 6 months), 14 days PTO in first year

Full-time role at a private residential community and sporting club. You’ll handle outdoor cleaning and light maintenance across offices, guest suites, and amenities, plus help guests with luggage and support hurricane prep. Best for someone active who can lift 50+ lbs and likes working across a large property.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.