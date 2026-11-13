Vero Beach is busy with locals and visitors, so food spots and senior communities are always looking for friendly help. Here are a few solid openings if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Legacy Senior Living

Legacy Senior Living Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Likely full/part-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full/part-time (not clearly stated) Salary: Not listed

Serve meals to senior residents in a calm, caring setting where every plate is about comfort and dignity. You’ll handle table service, keep dining areas clean and safe, and work closely with the kitchen and care teams.

Employer: Pepper & Salt BBQ

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $11.98/hour

Help keep this BBQ spot running smoothly by clearing tables, resetting, and supporting servers and events. Good fit if you like a fast pace, staying active, and learning the ropes of restaurant work.

Employer: Cracker Barrel

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time (about 50 hours/week)

(about 50 hours/week) Salary: Competitive annual salary with bonus opportunities (exact amount not listed)

Lead both front and back of house at a busy national restaurant brand. This role comes with benefits, vacation, 401(k) with match, and strong promotion paths if you have 2+ years of restaurant management experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many places are flexible for the right person. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.