🏥 Vero Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay

Vero Beach’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and home health groups all hiring. If you’re in medical or clinical work and want beach-town living, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, days (6:00 AM – 4:30 PM) with on-call

Salary: Not listed (role notes that pay is discussed during hiring); up to $7,000 sign-on bonus

Work in a busy cardiovascular OR with a top-ranked hospital and state-of-the-art tech. You’ll handle sterile setup, instruments, counts, and support heart and vascular surgeries as a key part of the surgical team.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital

Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, days (7:00 AM – 5:30 PM) with weekend & on-call

Salary: Not listed (pay discussed during hiring)

Join general and specialized surgery, assisting in robotic and minimally invasive procedures and stepping in as a Scrub Tech when needed. Good fit if you’re a certified surgical assistant looking for complex cases and growth inside a major health system.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a hospital-employed role)

CompHealth (recruiting for a hospital-employed role) Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, hospital-employed

Salary: Not listed; CompHealth notes help with salary and contract negotiation

100% cardiothoracic radiology with a Monday–Friday, 8–5 schedule and only 5 weekend calls per year. Single-site practice, potential hybrid/remote options, and access to research and clinical trials through an academic partner.

Employer: Mederi Caretenders (Optum / LHC Group)

Location: Vero Beach, FL

Type: Full-time, field-based home health

Pay Range: $49,151 – $73,726 annual total cash target pay $23.63 – $35.45 hourly $28.36 – $42.53 per visit point



Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, with electronic charting and strong team support. Good match if you want flexible hours, independence in the field, and clear productivity-based pay details.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.