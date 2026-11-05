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🏥 Vero Beach Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Vero Beach’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with big hospital systems and home health groups all hiring. If you’re in medical or clinical work and want beach-town living, these roles are worth a look.
Surgical Technologist – CVOR
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Location: Vero Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time, days (6:00 AM – 4:30 PM) with on-call
- Salary: Not listed (role notes that pay is discussed during hiring); up to $7,000 sign-on bonus
Work in a busy cardiovascular OR with a top-ranked hospital and state-of-the-art tech. You’ll handle sterile setup, instruments, counts, and support heart and vascular surgeries as a key part of the surgical team.
Surgical Assistant
- Employer: Cleveland Clinic Indian River Hospital
- Location: Vero Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time, days (7:00 AM – 5:30 PM) with weekend & on-call
- Salary: Not listed (pay discussed during hiring)
Join general and specialized surgery, assisting in robotic and minimally invasive procedures and stepping in as a Scrub Tech when needed. Good fit if you’re a certified surgical assistant looking for complex cases and growth inside a major health system.
Physician – Cardiothoracic Radiology
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a hospital-employed role)
- Location: Vero Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time, hospital-employed
- Salary: Not listed; CompHealth notes help with salary and contract negotiation
100% cardiothoracic radiology with a Monday–Friday, 8–5 schedule and only 5 weekend calls per year. Single-site practice, potential hybrid/remote options, and access to research and clinical trials through an academic partner.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Home Health
- Employer: Mederi Caretenders (Optum / LHC Group)
- Location: Vero Beach, FL
- Type: Full-time, field-based home health
- Pay Range: $49,151 – $73,726 annual total cash target pay
- $23.63 – $35.45 hourly
- $28.36 – $42.53 per visit point
Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, with electronic charting and strong team support. Good match if you want flexible hours, independence in the field, and clear productivity-based pay details.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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