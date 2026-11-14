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🏥 Vernon, CT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings in Local Hospitals
Healthcare hiring around Vernon / Rockville is steady right now, especially in hospital roles. Good mix of hands-on patient care and diagnostic work if you like fast-paced settings.
X-Ray Technologist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Rockville, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide diagnostic and interventional radiology imaging with a strong focus on patient comfort and safety. You’ll run imaging equipment, follow radiation safety rules, and work closely with radiologists and the care team.
Registered Nurse Per Diem Flex Team (RN, Psych, Acute) – Inpatient
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare
- Location: 31 Union Street, Vernon, CT
- Type: Per diem / Flex team (listed as full-time in posting)
- Salary: Not listed
Per diem RN role floating across inpatient psych and acute units in the Greater Manchester Region. You’ll use the full nursing process, manage dual-diagnosis patients, and help keep a safe, structured, therapeutic environment.
Requirements: CT RN license, graduation from an accredited nursing school, BLS on hire, and CPI/de-escalation training within 3 months.
Emergency Department Tech
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare
- Location: 31 Union Street, Vernon, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Shift: 7:00am–7:30pm, every third weekend
- Salary: Not listed
Support the ED team with direct patient care and daily living needs in a busy emergency setting. You’ll assist RNs and providers, help keep rooms safe and clean, and be part of a large regional hospital network.
Requirements: High school diploma or GED, Basic Life Support certification (or within orientation), and CPI–Advanced Physical Skills certification during the intro period.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hospital systems often list related roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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