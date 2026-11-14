Healthcare hiring around Vernon / Rockville is steady right now, especially in hospital roles. Good mix of hands-on patient care and diagnostic work if you like fast-paced settings.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: Rockville, CT

Rockville, CT Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Provide diagnostic and interventional radiology imaging with a strong focus on patient comfort and safety. You’ll run imaging equipment, follow radiation safety rules, and work closely with radiologists and the care team.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: 31 Union Street, Vernon, CT

Type: Per diem / Flex team (listed as full-time in posting)

Per diem / Flex team (listed as full-time in posting) Salary: Not listed

Per diem RN role floating across inpatient psych and acute units in the Greater Manchester Region. You’ll use the full nursing process, manage dual-diagnosis patients, and help keep a safe, structured, therapeutic environment.

Requirements: CT RN license, graduation from an accredited nursing school, BLS on hire, and CPI/de-escalation training within 3 months.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Hartford HealthCare Location: 31 Union Street, Vernon, CT

Type: Full-time

Full-time Shift: 7:00am–7:30pm, every third weekend

Salary: Not listed

Support the ED team with direct patient care and daily living needs in a busy emergency setting. You’ll assist RNs and providers, help keep rooms safe and clean, and be part of a large regional hospital network.

Requirements: High school diploma or GED, Basic Life Support certification (or within orientation), and CPI–Advanced Physical Skills certification during the intro period.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hospital systems often list related roles on the same page. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.