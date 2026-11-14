🚌 Vernon, CT Transportation Jobs – Multiple Auto Tech Openings

Vernon’s auto shops are busy and hiring. Good news if you like working with cars and don’t mind getting your hands a little dirty.

Employer: FullSpeed Automotive

FullSpeed Automotive Location: Vernon Rockville, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly plus commission (company-standard commission rate)

Senior tech role doing brakes, transmissions, engine work, tires, and more. You’ll diagnose most vehicles, help train junior techs, and work closely with the Center Manager on daily repair scheduling.

Employer: Jiffy Lube

Location: Vernon, CT

Type: Full-time

Hands-on mechanic job doing inspections, brakes, tune-ups, and light repairs. You’ll work both upper and lower bay, talk with customers about what their car needs, and keep up with paid training in a fast-paced shop.

Employer: Jiffy Lube

Location: Vernon, CT

Type: Likely full-time/part-time (see posting for details)

Entry-level role with no experience and no resume required. You’ll get on-the-job training to do oil changes and basic preventive maintenance while keeping the shop clean and safe.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.