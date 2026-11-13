Healthcare hiring around Vernon / Rockville is steady right now, with options from hospital-based care to long-term care. If you’re in the medical field and want to stay local, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic

Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic Location: Rockville, CT

Rockville, CT Type: Full-time , outpatient

, outpatient Salary: Not listed

Board-certified or board-eligible endocrinologist for a full-time outpatient practice with a multidisciplinary team and dedicated MA support. You’ll focus on evidence-based, patient-centered endocrine care with shared rotating call.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare

Location: 31 Union Street, Vernon, CT (Greater Manchester Region)

(Greater Manchester Region) Type: Full-time , first shift Monday–Friday

, first shift Monday–Friday Salary: Not listed

Inpatient behavioral health COTA role serving adolescents and adults across local units, reporting to the Lead OT. Good fit if you like group work, acute care, and a large network with growth, education support, and strong team values.

Employer: Complete Care – Connecticut

Location: Vernon, CT

Vernon, CT Type: Full-time days , part-time all shifts , and weekend-only options

, , and options Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on skilled nursing and long-term care with flexible schedules and perks like daily pay option, extra $2/hr if you skip benefits, tuition reimbursement, and 401(k). Great if you want steady hours, strong support, and clear paths to grow in nursing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.