🛒 Vernon, CT Retail Jobs With Multiple Openings This Season

Vernon’s retail scene is busy right now, with both year-round and seasonal roles hiring. Good mix of steady full-time work and flexible part-time shifts.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Vernon, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: About $21.00/hour + monthly bonus

+ Why it’s worth a look: Lead the stocking team, help run the store, and cross-train in sales while enjoying respectful schedules (6am–10pm), paid time off (up to 152 hours/year), 401(k) with company match, and medical, dental, and vision. Clear path to promotion and a stable, growing company.

Employer: HomeGoods (The TJX Companies, Inc.)

Location: 35 Talcotville Rd #5, Vernon, CT

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $16.94–$17.44/hour

Why it’s worth a look: Help customers, run the register, and keep the store looking great, with chances to be cross-trained in different areas. Perks include employee discount, access to 401(k), and, if you meet hours/service rules, potential health benefits, paid time off, and more.

If something here fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.