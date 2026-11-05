💰 Vernon Township mental health grants open through Dec. 30

📢 Grants for mental health, substance use & disability services

Nonprofits and agencies that serve Vernon Township residents can now apply for new grant funding from the Vernon Township Community Mental Health Board (VTCMHB).

Grants support programs that help people facing mental health challenges, substance use, and developmental or intellectual disabilities. Funds can be used to supplement or expand services like counseling, therapy, crisis intervention, and support for youth, families, and older adults.

Key details:

Open to: Nonprofits and agencies serving Vernon Township residents

Focus areas: Mental health, substance use, developmental/intellectual disabilities

Funding round: Second round of FY 2027 grants

Application deadline: December 30, 2026

Apply at: https://www.vernontownship.com/292/Social-Service-Agency-Grant-Application

New organizations are especially encouraged to apply, along with past grantees that still have funding needs.

You can also explore the Board’s “Mental Health Minute” videos and blog at vernontownship.com/304/Mental-Health-Minute, and learn more about the Board and its grants at vtcmhb.org.