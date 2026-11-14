Vernon Hills retail is busy right now, with a mix of leadership and part-time roles open. Good options here if you like helping customers and staying active on your feet.

Employer: RH

RH Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role leads the stock and back-of-house team at the RH Outlet, making sure product moves smoothly from truck to sales floor and inventory stays accurate. Good fit if you have 2+ years retail leadership, are comfortable with tech, and like a fast-paced, hands-on job that still has a strong customer focus.

Employer: For Eyes (EssilorLuxottica)

Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Casual Part-time

Pay range: $16.07 – $22.48/hour (plus possible bonus/commission)

This role mixes customer service with optical skills: greeting customers, fitting glasses, and helping people choose frames and lenses. You’ll need state licensure and optical dispensing experience, and in return you get a global brand name on your resume and access to a broad benefits and discounts package.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Part-time

Anticipated pay: Around $16.75/hour (depends on experience and location)

You’ll help customers on the sales floor, run transactions, and keep the store clean and safe. Harbor Freight highlights respectful scheduling (6am–10pm), employee discounts, 401(k) with match, and paid time off, plus the store is closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.