Vernon Hills has a nice mix of hands-on classroom roles and behind-the-scenes education jobs right now. If you like helping kids learn—whether in early childhood or K–12—there’s something here to check out.

Employer: Kiddie Academy of Arlington Heights (Vernon Hills location)

Kiddie Academy of Arlington Heights (Vernon Hills location) Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Full-time and part-time, in-person

Full-time and part-time, in-person Pay: $18.00 – $26.00 per hour (based on education and experience)

Early childhood center hiring both Lead and Assistant Teachers for its Vernon Hills site. Strong benefits (medical, vision, 401k with match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, childcare discount) plus a retention bonus for experienced lead teachers and paid CDA program if you want to move up.

Employer: hand2mind

Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,000 – $85,000 per year, plus profit-sharing bonus potential and 401k match

Great fit if you have classroom or curriculum experience and want to move into education product development. You’ll work with school districts and publishers to design hands-on learning kits for PreK–12, using tools like Excel and Monday.com and partnering closely with sales and supply chain.

Employer: Hawthorn District 73

Location: Middle School North, Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Stipend / Part-time (.5)

Pay: $32.30 per hour (no additional benefits)

Support 8th graders as they get ready for their end-of-year promotion ceremony. This is a stipend role focused on planning and running promotion activities with students.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—schools and education companies update openings often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.