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🏥 Vernon Hills Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings With Strong Growth
Vernon Hills has some solid healthcare roles open right now, from hands-on nursing to mental health coordination. Good mix of direct patient care and behind-the-scenes clinical support.
Registered Nurse – Outpatient Dialysis (Part-Time)
- Employer: DaVita
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL (565 Lakeview Pkwy, Suite 176)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $38.00 – $53.00/hour
Join an outpatient dialysis team caring for patients with serious kidney conditions. No dialysis experience needed—paid training, flexible shifts (mornings, evenings, weekends), and a chance to build long-term relationships with patients.
Lead Home Health CNA – IL
- Employer: Ciel Senior Living – Ciel at Home
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL (travel to clients’ homes)
- Type: Not listed (nonexempt hourly CNA role)
- Pay: Not listed
Certified Nursing Assistant role providing in-home support to seniors—help with daily living, light housekeeping, meals, and rides to appointments. Good fit if you like one-on-one care, can travel between homes, and want steady hands-on work.
Clinical Coordinator – PHP/IOP
- Employer: Simply Bee
- Location: Vernon Hills, IL
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Master’s-level licensed clinician (LPC/LSW/LCPC/LCSW) role overseeing clients in Partial Hospitalization and Intensive Outpatient mental health programs. You’ll handle intakes, treatment planning, case management, outcome measures, and help run groups and an alumni program.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare hiring in Vernon Hills tends to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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