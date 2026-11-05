🏭 Vernon Hills Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Vernon Hills has some solid manufacturing roles open right now, from entry-level assembly to skilled maintenance and engineering. Good mix of hourly and salaried spots, all on-site.

Employer: Bosch Rexroth / HydraForce, Inc.

Bosch Rexroth / HydraForce, Inc. Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$21/hour

Entry-level assembly role working on hydraulic manifolds in a busy production environment. You’ll use hand and power tools, follow blueprints, and help prep, assemble, test, and pack parts while meeting quality and safety standards. Must be able to stand 8–10 hours and lift 15–35 lbs.

Employer: Bosch / HydraForce

Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $78,000–$85,000/year

Early-career engineering role focused on improving manufacturing cells, solving production problems, and supporting new product launches. Great fit if you have a Mechanical Engineering degree (or similar), know Lean/Six Sigma basics, and like hands-on work with data, tooling, and process improvement.

Employer: Swagger Foods Corp.

Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Full-time (on-site) Pay: $25.72–$27.00/hour

Industrial maintenance role keeping food production equipment running safely and reliably. You’ll troubleshoot and repair mechanical, electrical, hydraulic, pneumatic, HVAC/R, and low-voltage systems, plus work with PLCs and welding. Comes with flexible schedule and paid time off.

Employer: Swagger Foods Corp.

Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Full-time (on-site)

Full-time (on-site) Pay: $17.00–$19.50/hour

Hands-on production role mixing and staging ingredients for manufacturing. You’ll follow batch records, run mixing and material-handling equipment (including forklift if trained), and stick to GMP/cGMP and safety rules. Must be able to lift 50 lbs continuously; offers flexible schedule and health insurance.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail on shifts and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.