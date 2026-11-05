🛒 Vernon Hills Retail Jobs: Multiple Roles With Weekly Pay

Vernon Hills has a steady flow of retail and customer service openings right now, especially for folks who like fast‑paced, people‑focused work.

Here are a few solid options hiring now:

Employer: Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.00/hour starting, with potential raises in your first year

This front‑of‑house role covers greeting guests, taking orders, drive‑thru, and drinks. No experience needed, paid training, weekly pay, flexible shifts, and perks like PTO, 401(k) with match, and no‑cost therapy make this a strong pick if you want to grow in restaurant work.

Employer: PetSmart

Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Full-time

Pay: Hourly (at least local minimum wage; exact rate based on experience)

Lead the pet boarding side of the store—support the team, help pet parents, oversee pet care, and help open/close the store. Comes with weekly pay, health & wellness benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, tuition assistance, and discounts, plus lots of hands‑on time with pets.

Employer: Five Below

Location: Vernon Hills, IL

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Pay: $15.40/hour starting

Overnight/early‑morning role stocking shelves, helping customers, and keeping the store looking sharp. Good fit if you’re 16+, like a fast pace, and want seasonal hours with a fun discount‑store vibe and access to company benefits programs.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby, and schedules can be flexible.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.