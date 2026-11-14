Vernal’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options for both local staff and travel nurses. If you’re in nursing or behavioral health, there are a few solid roles worth a look.

Employer: Acclimate ABA

Acclimate ABA Location: Vernal, UT (home, school, and community settings)

(home, school, and community settings) Type: Full-Time / Part-Time

Salary: Not listed

Work 1:1 with kids and others with autism and developmental challenges, under a BCBA. Good fit if you want flexible hours, strong training, and a supportive ABA team with health benefits and PTO (if eligible).

Employer: HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at Ashley Regional Medical Center )

HealthTrust Workforce Solutions (at ) Location: 150 W 100 N, Vernal, UT 84078

Type: Travel / Contract (8, 10, or 13 weeks)

Shift: Nights

Pay: $60.00 – $62.40 per hour (min/max pay rate listed)

ICU travel role with guaranteed hours, weekly direct deposit, 401(k) with match, and free private housing or a tax‑free housing subsidy. Great if you have at least 1 year acute care experience and want solid pay in a community hospital.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Vernal, UT

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Hours: 36 hours/week, 12‑hour night shifts

Estimated Pay: $1,830 per week (based on posted bill rate; may vary)

ICU travel contract with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contribution, paid private housing options, and license/cert reimbursement. Nice match if you want steady nights, strong benefits, and a recruiter-backed travel setup.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.