🚚 Vernal, Utah Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Vernal’s logistics scene is busy right now, especially around energy and manufacturing. If you like keeping materials, trucks, and schedules moving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Coyote Tanks / Blue Northern Construction

Coyote Tanks / Blue Northern Construction Location: Vernal, UT

Category: Direct materials buying + production planning

Direct materials buying + production planning Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay/Benefits: Competitive salary, medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, life & disability insurance

You’ll own sourcing of steel and other key parts and build the weekly production schedule so the plant runs on time. This is a higher-level role reporting to the Director of Supply Chain, ideal if you have 5+ years in manufacturing procurement and ERP/MRP planning and want real impact on cost, delivery, and capacity.

Employer: Liberty Energy

Location: Vernal, UT

Salary: $20.00 – $30.00 per hour (DOE)

Department: Supply Chain Warehouse – Operations

Supply Chain Warehouse – Operations Type: Full-time

Full-time Requirements: HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, 6+ months warehouse experience preferred

HS diploma/GED, valid driver’s license, Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, Rx, company-paid life & AD&D, company-paid short & long term disability, 401(k) with match, parental leave, flexible PTO, and more

You’ll check in incoming orders, receive them in the system, manage inventory transfers, and help with cycle counts and audits. Good fit if you like hands-on work, staying organized, and working closely with buyers and the warehouse team.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Vernal, UT

Salary: $20.35 – $34.97 per hour (DOE)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Education: HS diploma/GED required; Bachelor’s in Business/Logistics preferred

HS diploma/GED required; Experience: Admin support, customer service, or dock operations preferred

Admin support, customer service, or dock operations preferred Notes: May work in hot/cold temps and noisy areas; lift/carry up to 20 lbs; minimal travel

This role supports pickup, delivery, and linehaul operations—mix of office, dock, and customer coordination. Good if you’re detail-focused, strong with time management and Microsoft Office, and want to grow in transportation and logistics.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—Vernal logistics roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.