🛒 Vernal, Utah Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Vernal’s retail scene is busy right now, with several shops hiring friendly faces. If you like helping people and don’t mind being on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres)

Famous Footwear (Caleres) Location: Vernal, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (meets or exceeds local minimum wage)

Help customers find the perfect athletic, fashion, and casual shoes for the whole family. This role is great if you love shoes, enjoy a relaxed dress code, and want 30% off across multiple footwear brands plus access to early pay and growth opportunities.

Employer: Sand Sun & Spa

Location: Vernal, UT

Type: Part-time, in person

Pay: From $12.00/hour + commission, bonuses, incentives

Greet guests, explain tanning memberships and products, and keep the salon looking sharp while also helping with social media posts. This is a nice fit if you’re 18+, like talking with people, and want perks like unlimited free tanning, discounted spa services, and free lotion.

Employer: Uptown Cheapskate

Location: Vernal, UT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00 – $14.00/hour + bonuses

Lead a team of 12–18 people at a trendy resale boutique that buys and sells name-brand and designer clothing. You’ll price inventory, manage markdowns and merchandising, and enjoy flexible scheduling, bonuses, and strong employee discounts in a sustainable fashion setting.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon—good local spots like these don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.