undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🏥 Saint Albans City VT Healthcare Jobs – Multiple High-Paying Travel Rad Tech Roles
Saint Albans City is hopping with travel imaging jobs right now, all clustered around the same start window. If you’re a Rad/IR tech who likes small-town Vermont vibes and solid weekly pay, this is a good batch to scan.
Travel Interventional Radiology Technologist – $2,295/week
- Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel
- Location: Saint Albans, VT
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Start: 12/21/2026
- Pay: $2,295 per week
- Why it’s worth a look: IR focus with aggressive compensation packages, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support. 1 year of experience required.
Travel Radiology Technologist (X-Ray) – $2,195/week
- Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Saint Albans, VT
- Type: Travel (listed as internship; 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)
- Start: 12/21/2026
- Pay: $2,195 per week
- Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift X-ray role with Day One health, vision, dental, and 401(k), guaranteed hours, vacation bonuses, and strong traveler support from a single point-of-contact recruiter.
Travel Radiology Technologist (General X-Ray) – up to $1,946/week
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: St Albans, VT
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Start: ASAP
- Pay: $1,764 – $1,946 per week
- Why it’s worth a look: Flexible start date, hospital setting, and a long-established agency with Day 1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and even pet insurance. ARRT, AHA BLS, and at least 1 year of experience required.
Travel X-Ray Technologist – $2,157/week
- Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing
- Location: Saint Albans, VT
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
- Start: 12/21/2026
- Pay: $2,157 per week (estimate)
- Why it’s worth a look: Solid X-ray contract with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, housing or housing stipend, 401(k) match, and strong clinical support. ARRT registry and state registration required; 2 years’ experience preferred.
Travel Radiology Technician – $2,481/week
- Employer: Trustaff Allied
- Location: Saint Albans, VT
- Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)
- Start: 12/21/2026
- Pay: $2,481 per week
- Why it’s worth a look: One of the highest weekly pay options in this list, with guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and bonuses for completion and referrals.
Certified Radiology Technologist (RAD Tech) – $2,223–$2,290/week
- Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied
- Location: Saint Albans, VT
- Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 10-hr day shifts)
- Start: 12/21/2026
- Pay: $2,223 – $2,290 per week
- Why it’s worth a look: Travel RAD Tech role with a big-name agency offering medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and housing deals. Requires ARRT, Vermont RAD license, and 2 years’ experience.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—travel imaging jobs in small Vermont towns tend to go fast once word gets out.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.