Saint Albans City is hopping with travel imaging jobs right now, all clustered around the same start window. If you’re a Rad/IR tech who likes small-town Vermont vibes and solid weekly pay, this is a good batch to scan.

Employer: HCS 24/7 Travel

HCS 24/7 Travel Location: Saint Albans, VT

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts) Start: 12/21/2026

Pay: $2,295 per week

Why it’s worth a look: IR focus with aggressive compensation packages, tax-free stipends for those who qualify, Day 1 medical, dental, vision, 401(k), daily pay, and strong 24/7 clinical support. 1 year of experience required.

Employer: Triage Staffing | Healthcare Staffing

Location: Saint Albans, VT

Type: Travel (listed as internship; 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(listed as internship; 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Start: 12/21/2026

Pay: $2,195 per week

Why it’s worth a look: Day-shift X-ray role with Day One health, vision, dental, and 401(k), guaranteed hours, vacation bonuses, and strong traveler support from a single point-of-contact recruiter.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: St Albans, VT

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts) Start: ASAP

Pay: $1,764 – $1,946 per week

Why it’s worth a look: Flexible start date, hospital setting, and a long-established agency with Day 1 benefits, 401(k), CEU access, and even pet insurance. ARRT, AHA BLS, and at least 1 year of experience required.

Employer: MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Location: Saint Albans, VT

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts) Start: 12/21/2026

Pay: $2,157 per week (estimate)

(estimate) Why it’s worth a look: Solid X-ray contract with Day 1 medical, dental, vision, housing or housing stipend, 401(k) match, and strong clinical support. ARRT registry and state registration required; 2 years’ experience preferred.

Employer: Trustaff Allied

Location: Saint Albans, VT

Type: Travel (13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr day shifts) Start: 12/21/2026

Pay: $2,481 per week

Why it’s worth a look: One of the highest weekly pay options in this list, with guaranteed hours, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and bonuses for completion and referrals.

Employer: AMN Healthcare Allied

Location: Saint Albans, VT

Type: Full-time, Travel (13 weeks, 10-hr day shifts)

(13 weeks, 10-hr day shifts) Start: 12/21/2026

Pay: $2,223 – $2,290 per week

Why it’s worth a look: Travel RAD Tech role with a big-name agency offering medical, dental, vision, 401(k), CEUs, and housing deals. Requires ARRT, Vermont RAD license, and 2 years’ experience.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, double-check the details, and apply soon—travel imaging jobs in small Vermont towns tend to go fast once word gets out.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.