🚨 Church Street water shutoff & boil notice on Nov. 16

Water will be shut off on all of Church Street on Monday, November 16, from about 8am to 5pm while crews connect the west end of Church Street to the new water main on Maple Street.

A boil water notice for all of Church Street starts the same day and will stay in effect until tests show the water is safe.

Use boiled or bottled water for:

Drinking and making ice

Brushing teeth

Washing dishes

Preparing food

Boil tap water for 1 minute at a rolling boil, then let it cool. Or use bottled water. Bottled water is available at the Town Office.

When water comes back, you may see air or discoloration:

Run cold faucets until clear

until clear Remove and rinse faucet screens

Do not wash white laundry until water is clear

If you have no water after it should be back, call (802) 453-2410 x5. Boil notice questions: Jill Marsano, VTUMS, (802) 557-1295. General concerns: Greg Faust, Town Administrator, TownAdmin@BristolVT.org, (802) 453-2410.