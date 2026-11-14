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Education
📅 No school district-wide Nov 23–27, 2026
2 days ago
📅 No School: District-Wide Vacation Nov 23–27, 2026
All MAUSD schools (including Bristol Elementary and the other district schools) will be closed for school vacation from Monday, November 23 through Friday, November 27, 2026.
There will be no school on these dates.
If you have students in the district, use this as a reminder to:
- Arrange childcare if needed
- Plan any travel or family activities for that week
Classes are scheduled to resume after the vacation period following the regular school calendar.
More Info: School Vacation - No School | Bristol Elementary S...
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