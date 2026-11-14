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🏭 Saint Johnsbury VT Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings
Saint Johnsbury’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like building, fixing, and running machines.
Below are several full-time openings you can scan quickly and click through if one feels right.
Electromechanical Technician
- Employer: Fairbanks Scales
- Location: St Johnsbury, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work on wiring, testing, and troubleshooting electromechanical systems and circuit boards. Good fit if you have 2–3 years in electronics, can read schematics, and like solving technical problems on the factory floor.
New Year – New Career Hiring Event (Multiple Manufacturing Roles)
- Employer: Weidmann Electrical Technology
- Location: 1 Gordon Mills Way, St. Johnsbury, VT 05819
- Type: Full-time roles, multiple shifts
- Starting Pay: $22.40/hour
- Shift Differentials: +$2.00/hour (2nd shift), +$3.00/hour (3rd shift)
- Event Time: December 9, 2:00 PM – 5:00 PM
On-site hiring event where you can tour the plant, meet hiring managers, and learn about several production jobs. Great option if you want steady pay, are open to 2nd or 3rd shift, and like seeing the workplace before you apply.
Machine Operator
- Employer: Momentum Manufacturing Group
- Location: Saint Johnsbury, VT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Run production machines in a fast-paced metal manufacturing environment. You’ll be on your feet, lifting up to 50 lbs, reading basic blueprints, and checking part quality—ideal if you’re detail-oriented and want to grow your skills on the shop floor.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related roles listed by the same employer. Your next steady job might be just one application away.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.