Healthcare hiring is steady in Saint Johnsbury, especially at Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital (NVRH). Good mix of physician, RN, tech, and travel roles if you want small-town life with a busy hospital.

Employer: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Location: St Johnsbury, VT

St Johnsbury, VT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes loan repayment, relocation, CME, strong benefits )

Not listed (includes ) Mix of inpatient, outpatient, OR, and ED consults with 8–15+ patients a day and 3–8 procedures a week. Structured call (10 days/month), stable team, and a big community need for urology in a rural setting.

Employer: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Location: St Johnsbury, VT

St Johnsbury, VT Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers relocation, loan repayment, tuition reimbursement, PTO, 401(k) match, health/dental/vision )

Not listed (offers ) 4-day work week, 20–25 patients/day, and a well-established ENT & Audiology practice. Broad surgical mix (ear tubes, tonsils, septoplasty, micro-laryngoscopy, more) plus a close-knit, collaborative team.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Saint Johnsbury, VT

Saint Johnsbury, VT Type: Travel / 13-week assignment

Salary: $1,783 per week (40 hrs/week, day shift)

(40 hrs/week, day shift) 13-week day-shift contract in surgical services with a national travel agency. Comes with Day 1 medical, 401(k) match, housing support, travel reimbursements, and more.

Employer: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Location: Saint Johnsbury, VT

Saint Johnsbury, VT Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri)

Salary: Not listed (includes loan repayment, PTO, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match )

Not listed (includes ) RN role focused on quality improvement, patient safety, infection prevention, and risk management. Great fit if you like data, rounding with teams, and leading performance improvement projects in a community hospital.

Employer: Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital

Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital Location: Saint Johnsbury, VT

Saint Johnsbury, VT Type: Per diem, varied shifts

Salary: Not listed (includes loan repayment, PTO eligibility, health/dental/vision, 401(k) match for benefit-eligible status)

Not listed (includes for benefit-eligible status) Per diem role doing general X-ray, fluoro, portables, and OR imaging. Ideal if you want flexible hours, ARRT-certified work, and a supportive imaging team in a small, mission-driven hospital.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—most employers here are open to talking about schedules and start dates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.