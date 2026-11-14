Manufacturing is staying strong in Saint Albans City, VT right now, with solid options for both entry-level and experienced workers. If you like steady schedules, hands-on work, and room to grow, these are worth a look.

Employer: Superior Technical Ceramics (an IDEX company)

Superior Technical Ceramics (an company) Location: Saint Albans, VT

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: $69,200 – $103,800 per year, plus possible performance bonus

Lead a production team on 2nd shift at a high-tech ceramics manufacturer. This role is ideal if you have experience in operations and want strong pay, a full benefits package (health, 401(k) with match, PTO), and a chance to grow inside a global company.

Employer: Viatris / Mylan Technologies, Inc.

Location: St Albans, VT

Type: Full-time, 4th shift

Salary: $52,000 – $57,000 per year, plus 10% shift differential

Hands-on role in pharmaceutical manufacturing, helping run and clean equipment, inspect product, and keep detailed production records. Good fit if you have a high school diploma, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want stable pay, benefits, and training in a global healthcare company.

Employer: Teknor Apex Company

Location: Saint Albans, VT

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (Mon–Fri, 2:45 PM – 11:00 PM)

Salary: Competitive, based on experience (shift differential available)

Operate and monitor equipment that makes plastic materials used in everyday products. This job stands out for its sign-on bonuses totaling $1,000, paid benefits, monthly bonus program, paid breaks, uniforms with cleaning, and clear paths to advance into blending, extrusion, or lead roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might find a shift, schedule, or growth path that fits your life.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.