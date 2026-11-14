Saint Albans City is busy right now for traveling and locum healthcare pros. If you’re open to short-term work with strong pay and support, these are worth a look.

Employer: Medical Solutions

Medical Solutions Location: Saint Albans, VT (Northwestern Medical Center)

(Northwestern Medical Center) Salary: Estimated $2,172 per week

Type: Travel / 13-week assignment, full-time (40 hrs/week, days)

OR RN traveler role doing both scrub and circulate. Day shifts, 40 hours a week, with some call (one evening per week and weekend call every 6 weeks). Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel pay, and license reimbursement.

Employer: CompHealth

CompHealth Location: St Albans, VT

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth notes they negotiate higher pay)

Not listed (CompHealth notes they negotiate higher pay) Type: Locum tenens / Contract

Hospital-based anesthesia covering general, Endo, OB/GYN, peds, urology, ENT, ophthalmology, plastics, ortho. Schedule is Mon–Fri 7 am–3 pm (late rooms to 5 pm), plus weekday and 24-hour weekend call. CompHealth provides housing, travel, weekly pay, malpractice coverage, and help with credentialing.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—both employers often have similar roles nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.