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🏥 Saint Albans City VT Healthcare Roles – Multiple High-Paying Openings
Saint Albans City is busy right now for traveling and locum healthcare pros. If you’re open to short-term work with strong pay and support, these are worth a look.
Travel Operating Room RN – $2,172/week
- Employer: Medical Solutions
- Location: Saint Albans, VT (Northwestern Medical Center)
- Salary: Estimated $2,172 per week
- Type: Travel / 13-week assignment, full-time (40 hrs/week, days)
OR RN traveler role doing both scrub and circulate. Day shifts, 40 hours a week, with some call (one evening per week and weekend call every 6 weeks). Comes with day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, travel pay, and license reimbursement.
Locum Tenens Physician – Anesthesiology
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: St Albans, VT
- Salary: Not listed (CompHealth notes they negotiate higher pay)
- Type: Locum tenens / Contract
Hospital-based anesthesia covering general, Endo, OB/GYN, peds, urology, ENT, ophthalmology, plastics, ortho. Schedule is Mon–Fri 7 am–3 pm (late rooms to 5 pm), plus weekday and 24-hour weekend call. CompHealth provides housing, travel, weekly pay, malpractice coverage, and help with credentialing.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—both employers often have similar roles nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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