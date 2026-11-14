📅 The Fairfax Selectboard will meet on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. at the Town Office, 12 Buck Hollow Road, Fairfax, VT 05454. You can join in person, by phone at 1-646-558-8656, or on Zoom (Meeting ID 874 6909 2315, Passcode 1234). It will also stream live at https://lcatv.org/live-stream-3.

They’ll start with the call to order, Pledge of Allegiance, and a consent agenda to approve:

Minutes from 11/02/2026

Warrants dated 11/04/2026 (A. Hudson) and 11/11/2026 (L. Fisher)

(A. Hudson) and (L. Fisher) Selectboard Rules of Procedure

Next, they plan to choose a representative to the Library Board.

There will be a public meeting on making Maple Street one way, so residents can share comments. They’ll also consider a Municipal Planning Grant tied to Development Review Design Standards.

The Board will then switch roles and meet as the Water & Sewer Commission for general updates and discussion.

Later items include planning future agendas and meetings, a public comment period, and a possible executive session under 1 V.S.A. 313, then adjournment.

For ADA accommodations, contact the Fairfax Town Office at (802) 849-6111 more than 24 hours before the meeting. TTY users may call 1-800-253-0191 (text/telephone) or 1-800-253-0195 (voice).

A “Parking Lot” list flags future topics: Selectboard rules of procedure, a voter-backed petition policy, a student representative, a joint meeting with the School Board, and Maple Street traffic flow.