🚨 DUI-drug arrest on I-89 in Bolton

On November 12, 2026, around 2:17 PM, Vermont State Police helped Vermont Highway Patrol with a traffic stop on I-89 northbound at mile marker 72 in Bolton, VT.

Troopers say the driver, Edward Reardon, 43, of St. Albans Town, showed signs of impairment. He was arrested on suspicion of:

DUI – Drug

Violations of Conditions of Release

Driving with a Criminally Suspended License

Reardon was taken to the Williston State Police Department (3294 St. George Road, Williston, VT 05495) for processing and then released.

He is scheduled to appear in Chittenden County Superior Court on January 21, 2027, at 8:30 AM to answer to the charges. The release notes that court dates and times can change at the court’s discretion, and anyone needing to confirm should contact the criminal court clerk.

For questions about the incident, you can contact the Williston Barracks at 802-878-7111.